NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Criminal District Court has partnered with the New Orleans Health Department and community partners to provide an update on the Post-Disposition Domestic Violence Specialty Court since its September launch.

Officials say the Specialty Court is an expansion of the court’s Domestic Violence Court Program, which is a part of the court’s intervention services created in 1998 to address the issue of domestic violence crimes handled by the court.

The program consists of case managers monitoring the people placed in the program at the pre-acceptance phase, pre-disposition phase and post-disposition phase.

New Orleans City Council officials have said they support funding for the court along with technical assistance through the Office of Violence Against Women.

Those placed in the program are required to adhere to conditions of protective orders, participate in the Batterers Intervention Programming and submit to a drug test. They will also be required to complete educational classes and attend substance abuse counseling and therapy.

The goal of the program is to provide specialized services and intervention to those convicted of domestic violence who have been deemed high risk.

As of Oct. 31, 1,828 protective orders have been issued by the criminal court for the year.

Additionally, domestic violence case managers were monitoring 210 defendants in the pre-acceptance phase, 225 defendants in the pretrial phase, and 128 on probation, for a total of 563 defendants.

Since the program’s start, 78 individuals have been referred as a condition of probation

