NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Monday, an announcement came that Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams joined the Firm of Counsel at Schonekas, Evans, McGoey, and McEachin, LLC. Williams will continue to fill his role as District Attorney and oversee Orleans Parish criminal prosecutions along with handling civil litigation at the firm, including commercial disputes, complex personal injury matters, and trials.

“After years of running my own law practice, I am excited to join the experienced, talented lawyers at the Schonekas Firm,” Jason Williams said. “In my 20 years of practice, I have been impressed by the quality of their work, and I have experienced firsthand the Firm’s dedication to its clients,” said Williams.

Managing Partner Kyle Schonekas also released a statement about Williams joining the firm.

“Jason Williams is a dynamic litigator, and we believe he will bring a lot of value to high-stakes civil cases in the New Orleans area.” Schonekas said that the addition of Mr. Williams will cement the Firm’s reputation as one of the top litigation boutiques in the region.