NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will be announcing a partnership to tackle violent crime on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“In line with OPDA’s ongoing commitment to employ force multipliers and aggressively recruit experienced and credentialed individuals to join the fight against violent crime, DA Williams will make a major announcement to the people of New Orleans on Tuesday,” his office noted.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

