NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In partnership with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, officials from a number of companies and officials attended a workshop, teaching them tactics to prevent violent crime.

Participants of the workshop learned the workings of Risk Terrain Modeling, and reviewed case studies while sharing insight on how to implement the tactics. The training was hosted by OPDA Chief of Screening Andre Gaudin Jr., Captain Jonas Baughman, and Simsi, Inc. Director of Client Accounts and Services Adriana Santos.

District Attorney Jason Williams says his office is committed to attacking the problem of violent crime in the city of New Orleans in a way that will leave a positive impact on residents.

The evolving nature of criminal activity requires that we adopt innovative methodologies and use 21st Century tools to tackle the root causes of the violence facing our community. My administration is exploring all opportunities to bring new public safety tools to New Orleans that will enable OPDA and our partners to better forecast elements of criminality and employ strategies to make our community safer for all residents,” said District Attorney Jason Williams.

Risk Terrain Modeling is a tool that identifies the environmental conditions contributing to crime problems. The program is said to be data focused and allows for law enforcement and city officials to deploy the proper resources to holistically address centers for:

Criminality

Homelessness

Chronic blight

Agencies in attendance were the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, Simsi Inc., Rutgers University, the Newark Public Safety Collaborative, the New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans City Council, City Attorney’s Office, Metropolitan Crime Commission, Vera Institute, Department of Code Enforcement, NOLA Coalition, Office of Information Technology and Innovation GIS Team, Office of Criminal Justice Coordination, Police and Justice Foundation, Office of Nighttime Economy, Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Black Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholder agencies for a workshop discussing how to use Risk Terrain Modeling in the City of New Orleans, data analysis, resource deployments, prevention, and Data-Informed Community Engagement.

The workshop and partnership was made possible under a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. Tests for RTM have been performed in big and small cities throughout the United States and research has shown large crime reductions such as a 42% decrease in robbery, a 35% reduction in gun violence, and a 33% decrease in motor vehicle theft.

“With a place-based approach to crime prevention, RTM helps spearhead public safety conversations to mobilize resources and expertise where needed most. It’s a powerful tool that informs Data-Informed Community Engagement efforts which promote collaboration and enhance resource coordination. As a community-centric approach, DICE helps strengthen public relations and enables community partners to take an active role in improving public safety,” said Simsi, Inc. Director of Client Accounts and Services Adriana Santos.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.