NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Orleans Parish Communications District announced the signing of an agreement for a new fire station alert system on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

OPCD officials said the new system will replace the current technology in the 911 Center and fire department facilities with “prompt, efficient, and redundant alerting of emergency personnel.”

They said the New Orleans Fire Department and OPCD will start implementing a MACH Alert Fire Station Alerting and Automation system that will disperse information to NOFD stations with the intent of improving firefighter response.

OPCD officials said the new system will also use “both IP Network connections as well as the state-of-the-art statewide Motorola Project 25 (P25) radio network, Louisiana Wireless Information Network (LWIN)” to improve communication and collaboration.

They said the agreement is with MotorolaSolutions.

