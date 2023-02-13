NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Orleans Parish Civil District Court announced Monday, a week and a half closure after a suspicious fire damaged the building on Sunday (Feb. 12).

At about 7:15 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the Loyola Ave. building where they found a blaze on the first floor. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading any further.

The building will be closed from Tuesday (Feb. 14) until Wednesday (Feb. 22). Until then, with the consent of the judge and parties involved, the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans will proceed by way of Zoom or Skype. The court is attempting to contact all involved to schedule proceedings.

The Clerk of Civil District Court will relocate temporarily to 1340 Poydras Street on the fourth floor to accept in-person filing. The public is still able to fax file documents to (504) 592-9128 or (504) 592-9117 and attorneys can file electronically through a remote system.

Starting Wednesday (Feb. 15) and running until Wednesday (Feb. 22), eviction hearings through the First City Court will be held at the Lakefront Airport at 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd. on the second floor.

The Second City Court will also relocate to 225 Morgan Street in Algiers until further notice.

