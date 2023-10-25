NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Victim Reparations Unit is stepping up its efforts to fight domestic violence with the “Together We Can End Abuse” event this October in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Set for Oct. 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, this collaboration includes the NOPD Special Victims and Victim Witness Units, the District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the New Orleans Family Justice Center and Silence is Violence.

Attendees will hear from speakers like Tanisha Michele, founder of non-profit ENSHRINE and a domestic violence survivor, as well as trauma educator Shona Chavis. Several survivors will also share their personal experiences.

In tandem with the event, OPSO is participating in the national “Purple Light Campaign.”

As purple is the color symbolizing domestic violence awareness, residents are urged to illuminate their homes, businesses and trees with purple lights throughout the month. To support this, OPSO is providing free purple light bulbs. Those interested can collect a bulb from the CVR Unit on the third floor of the OPSO at 2800 Perdido St., Building A.

This year, the CVR Unit has assisted almost 200 community members affected by issues from sexual abuse to stalking, offering not only awareness but also financial assistance for various needs, including personal injury and counseling.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts