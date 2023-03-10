NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Almost a month after a mysterious fire damaged part of the Orleans Civil Courts Building on Loyola Avenue, they are set to reopen on Monday (Mar. 13).

On Feb. 12, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the call at about 7:15 a.m. to find flames contained to the first floor. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading any further.

The investigation has produced no information as to what caused the fire. The original reopening date was Feb. 27, but due to lingering environmental issues, the date was pushed back leaving staff to work remotely.

It was recently confirmed that all environmental and safety remediation was completed making the space safe for return.

Operations will resume at regular hours starting at 8 a.m. with the exception of eviction hearings for the First City Court. They will be held at Orleans Juvenile Court, 1100 Milton Street since legal notices have already been sent out for the dates:

Monday, March 13

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

“The Judges at Orleans Parish Civil District Court and First City Court wish to thank the City of New Orleans and its various departments that all played a role allowing us to return to our building,” said Walt Pierce, Public Information Officer.

