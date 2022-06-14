NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new details surrounding the death of two inmates over the weekend.

Sheriff Susan Hutson reports that 31-year-old Philip “PJ” Soublet and 46-year-old Chad Neyland were both reported dead within a 24-hour period.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, OPSO reports Soublet died at University Medical Center after a physical altercation that had happened between him and three other inmates that happened on Friday afternoon. Two others were transferred to the hospital where they were last reported to be in stable condition.

Soublet’s death remains under investigation by both the OPSO Investigative Services and Bureau and Internal Affairs Division and the NOPD Homicide Unit.

Hutson adds that once the investigation concludes, the sheriff’s office would release surveillance video from the incident that ultimately claimed Soublet’s life.

Almost exactly 24 hours later, Neyland was pronounced dead around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday after investigators said he attempted suicide. His cause of death has been listed as a traumatic brain injury and a cervical spinal fracture.

OPSO says Neyland arrived at the OJC just days earlier for an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson Parish. He had no known family and was believed to have been recently unhoused.

Following the release of the new details, the sheriff’s office announced plans for a new policy regarding how it releases inmate information, along with a new section on its website for the latest updates on Orleans Parish crime.

“I am committed to keeping our community informed and being transparent about the challenges we face and the progress we make here at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Susan Hutson explained. “We will conduct thorough investigations to ensure the information we share is accurate. We ask for the community’s patience as our investigations need time to gather as many facts and details as possible. We appreciate the NOPD and the Coroner’s Office for their cooperation as the investigations proceed.”