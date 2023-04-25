NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has once again asked the Louisiana State Police for help through “Operation Golden Eagle”.

2023 will make the third year the law enforcement agencies have partnered up to patrol the crowded French Quarter and the surrounding areas where crime is reportedly running rampant. Mayor Cantrell says state troopers will also be posted on the interstates.

The extra enforcement comes at a time when interstate shootings are common in the City of New Orleans.

The NOPD has not said when the troopers would be coming to town or how many are coming.

While under the direction of Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, the results of the inaugural operation were said to be successful.

“I am proud to say today, that Operation Golden Eagle was in fact, a success for the City of New Orleans. We succeeded in identifying and deterring criminal activity, apprehending individuals, and holding them accountable for their actions is the next step in this process,” Cheif Ferguson said in 2021.

