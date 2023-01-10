NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting near Booker T. Washington High School Tuesday (Jan.10) sent a 16-year-old to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says officers responded to the 1200 block of South Roman Street on reports of shots fired in the area. The school was placed on lockdown soon after.

Responding officers found one teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital by EMS along with two others being treated for non-gunshot-related injuries.

All victims have been identified as students of Booker T. Washington High School.

The lockdown was lifted and student have since left the campus but the shooting remains under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

The NOPD has not specified whether the victim was affiliated with the school or not. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

