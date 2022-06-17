NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday evening.

Just before 9:00, NOPD was notified of the shooting, which detectives say happened on U.S. 90B Westbank Expressway.

According to initial reports, an unknown female sustained a single gunshot wound and arrived at an area hospital without EMS. Details on the victim’s age and medical condition were unclear in the early reports of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD.