NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the case against one of four teenagers accused in the 2022 carjacking death of Linda Frickey, the presiding judge claimed that one subject is showing signs of intellectual problems.

On Monday (March 20), two court-appointed psychiatrists ruled a 16-year-old female in the case, incompetent to stand trial at least for now. The ruling stated the problems are causing her trouble to understand the proceedings that would help with her defense.

The teen has been moved to a mental health facility for treatment and review, to determine if or when she can be tried. All four teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder.

In April, the remaining three subjects will be tried as adults in the case.

