NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire in Central City claimed the life of a man and left three without a home Friday (Feb. 17), according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Just before 12:40 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the 2000 block of Simon Bolivar Blvd. The first unit arrived at 12:44 p.m. to find a seven-unit two-story apartment building, engulfed in flames.

The blaze quickly spread to the second floor and out through the roof of the building. As firefighters battled the blaze, a man’s body was found in the bedroom of the apartment where they believe the fire started.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say the victim’s body had been severely burned and that it would be impossible to determine the exact cause of death.

The three remaining residents, two from the fire building and one from the detached dwelling. reported no injuries from the incident but have been displaced. firefighters also rescued a dog trapped under the rubble.

A total of nine NOFD units carrying 28 firefighters were able to get the flames under control at about 1:27 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the NOPD and Entergy assisted to mitigate the incident.

