NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A driver is dead and passengers are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just after 11:45 p.m. on April 2, the NOPD reports a vehicle was heading east on North Claiborne Avenue near Laharpe Street when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a utility pole.

The driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene while both passengers, a man, and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition, while the driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating to determine the cause of the crash and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Jason Naquin at 504-658-6215.