NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two shootings in New Orleans East left one person dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Wednesday.

The NOPD says the first shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street near the Little Woods area where it was reported that EMS was on-scene treating a male victim who had been shot.

About an hour later, WGNO was notified that the victim had died, starting a homicide investigation by the NOPD. Details regarding the victim’s identity have been withheld until an autopsy is completed and family is notified.

Around 5:30, Seventh District detectives began investigating another shooting in New Orleans East, this time in the 6700 block of Downman Road. According to the NOPD, another male victim had been shot, but other details regarding the incident, including the severity of the victim’s injuries, were unavailable.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers.