Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is still searching for one of two women wanted for a robbery in the French Quarter.

On Feb. 19, a victim told the NOPD that she was in the 100 block of Bourbon Street when two women reportedly stole her purse. Through investigation, two women were identified as persons of interest wanted for questioning.

Officers began to search for both and recently located one along with the vehicle they allegedly drove. The NOPD is still searching for one woman in relation to the crime.

She is described as a black female with black hair and was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white jacket, with black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the remaining person of interest or information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.