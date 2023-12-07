NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Tremè area resident is recovering after suffering burns in a one-alarm fire on Thursday, Dec. 7.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, at 5:19 p.m. firefighters were called to the 1700 bock of Ursuline Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a small fire coming from the back of a home and a man suffering from burns to his hands and back.

The man was sent to University Hospital by EMS for treatment where officials say the man has a varying degree of burns over 50% of his body.

A total of seven units carrying 21 personnel were able to get the fire under control by 5:35 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

