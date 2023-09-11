NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Office of the Independent Police Monitor is raising concerns about the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into the alleged misconduct of Officer Jeffrey Vappie, a reinstated member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s executive protection team.

In a letter addressed to Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment endorsed some of the same recommendations made by the Office of the Inspector General and the Office of the Consent Decree Monitor, along with detailing their assessment of the Public Integrity Bureau’s investigation.

“We have learned of additional information that wasn’t documented anywhere in that case that were shortcomings, missed opportunities to be able to thoroughly and comprehensively analyze everything that occurred and consider all misconduct allegations,” Cziment said.

Among the shortcomings the OIPM has identified within the investigation are not obtaining Vappie’s personal cell phone and not including evidence related to the payroll fraud allegation.

Cziment said, “We want to see all work to be clearly showed and be transparently captured and any final product that’s released by the NOPD, any final investigation; otherwise, how can we verify?”

Cziment also said it’s concerning that Cantrell is the supervisor of her executive protection team and recommends immediate restructuring.

“So instead, that they actually be far clearer that the executive protection reports to a chain of command that exists only within the NOPD,” Cziment said.

Woodfork responded to Cziment with her own letter, saying investigators did a good job, but that they are working to upgrade the protocols within the executive protection team.

“I would say that the response missed the opportunity to be able to provide some information that would have helped us receive clarity about investigatory steps or decisions that were made by the NOPD,” Cziment said.

Following last week’s hearing, a federal judge will issue an opinion on the investigation at a later date.

