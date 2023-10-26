METAIRIE, La (WGNO) –– SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service is joining the fight against breast cancer by running a fundraising promotion leading up to the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, breast cancer affects 240,000 women and 2,100 men annually in the U.S.

It hits home for franchise owner Linna Alcoser, “I’m a breast cancer survivor. I started my journey 10 years ago with an inverted breast nipple, then being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. I had rounds of chemo treatments, 13 of them right here, while working right here at the Speedy Oil Change.”

She explained Speedee is “passionate about breast cancer, for us to give back to the community, and the best way we found to do this is through people who are suffering with breast cancer, like myself.”

So, in a month-long initiative, they will donate $2 from every oil change at selected locations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation to donate $10,000.

In a show of ongoing support, SpeeDee is also participating in the 2023 Komen New Orleans Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 28. They formed a team of about ten individuals for the race, decked out in their pink uniforms and hats. Their mascot, Mr. SpeeDee, will also make a special guest appearance at their tent, along with gift bags and coupons.

The race is set to take place at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie. The significant community event will raise critical funds for breast cancer patients, research, and patient navigation services.

Participants and supporters will gather at 7 a.m., with the race commencing at 8:30 a.m.

For more information or to support SpeeDee’s fundraising efforts, visit their fundraising page. To register for the race or learn more, visit the Race for the Cure website.

