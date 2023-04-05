NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A historic new academic partnership is bringing a state-of-the-art nursing school to the City of New Orleans that will provide more opportunities for local graduates in the healthcare field.

Governor John Bel Edwards along with Delgado’s Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib, and Ochsner CEO Pete November, cut the ribbon on the $44 million addition to the City Park campus Wednesday (April 5) built by the Lemoine Company.

A tour of the 120,000-square-foot center showcased the facility equipped with a simulation hospital and modern classrooms, that will be utilized to train the next wave of health professionals in Louisiana. The demand would provide more job opportunities while meeting critical workforce demands.

“We see this as the place to train the next generation of healthcare workers, and we need them, and we wanted to make sure that it is a state-of-the-art facility that gives our students the best opportunity to learn,” said Missy Sparks with Ochsner Health.

Additionally, Ochsner will cover the tuition cost for employees who are looking to pursue a degree centered around Delagado’s Nursing and Allied Health Programs.

