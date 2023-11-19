NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival returned to New Orleans for a 15th year on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Organizers said this year’s event included 40 food vendors, an art market, a kid’s zone, live music and a po-boy competition.

The festival started in 2007 and has since become a staple for the area.

At the festival, WGNO spoke to some po-boy lovers about what makes the best po-boy.

“You got to have some tasty succulent meat that just blows your mind. Like this is smoked and it’s on a Dong Phuong roll,” said Andrew Adams.

“Definitely something that is flavorful. Po-boy bread can be very dry, so you need something with a lot of flavor. I’m a big sauce person. So, it has to have some mayonnaise on there. Something that’s going to keep me eating it,” said Sage Allen.

Organizers said part of the proceeds from the event will go toward the non-profit organization Son of a Saint.

