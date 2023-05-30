NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders from the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Office, are looking at the success of their grant program.

So far in 2023, the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund has awarded $1.4 million in grants to help events and programs like the French Quarter Festival, the Wild Tchoupitoulas Babydolls, the New Orleans Juneteenth Festival, and several other beloved projects.

As of now, the City of New Orleans has collected $900,000 in occupancy taxes from hotels. FQF organizers say the money makes a difference, allowing them to keep the festival free for the community.

“Critical core funding for musician’s performances really helps ensure that French Quarter Festival can not only be accessible but free for all New Orleanians to participate in,” said NOTCF Grant recipient, Morgan Valerie.

The NOTCF will begin accepting program applications more frequently than before. Organizers say instead of just two times a year, applications can now be submitted four times a year.

To see if you qualify for a grant visit the NOTFC website.

