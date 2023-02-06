NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Recreation and Development Commission has partnered with the New Orleans Police Department to provide the community with free gun safety classes.

The classes are set to provide residents with information on country-wide statistics and how owners can remain safe while owning a firearm. Statistics reveal over a third of homes with children also have guns in them and many are left unlocked, loaded, and easily accessible.

“In our continuing effort to fight crime, we are providing our residents with the necessary tools to keep themselves safe,” the New Orleans Police Department.

Statistics prove hundreds of children and teenagers in the United States die every year from gunshot wounds.

The rights and responsibilities of firearms owners do not end with secure storage. If the firearm is lost or stolen, it is necessary to report the theft or loss quickly. “Firearm owners should keep accurate information or records of each firearm that is owned, from whom the firearm is purchased, the date of the purchase, the make and model of the firearm, and the firearm serial number. Having an inventory list makes it easier to provide the serial number and other information needed to try to recover the firearm if it is lost or stolen.” The New Orleans Police Department

All stolen and lost firearms are to be reported immediately to local law enforcement agencies.

Classes began Monday (Feb. 6) and runs until Thursday (Feb. 9) at the Joe Brown Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

