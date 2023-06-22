NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has reinstated Officer Jeffery Vappie to his original post on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security detail.

It was announced Thursday, June 22, that Vappie resumed his assignment to Cantrell’s Executive Protection Team after a public investigation into his time spent with the mayor in the city’s Pontalba Apartment.

Cantrell has since moved out of the space, according to council members.

Interim Superintendent of the NOPD, Michell Woodfork, released a statement on Vappies’ return saying an assembly of three senior-level managers used the best practices to investigate the facts and have come up with a final recommendation:

The panel convened for this disciplinary hearing consisted of three senior level individuals with more than 70 years of NOPD experience. This panel is highly versed in NOPD policy and procedure and utilized their knowledge and experience to weigh the facts and circumstances of this detailed investigation. As with all sustained disciplinary investigations, appropriate disciplinary action followed. I would like to assure the public that the process of fair and consistent discipline is a staple of this administration, and that the NOPD will continue to evaluate each allegation brought before us with the highest levels of professional standards. As such, I agreed with the recommendations of the panel regarding the facts and circumstances presented in this case. My decision stands firm. As to Officer Jeffrey Vappie’s assignment, according to the disciplinary matrix the sustained violations were minor in nature; therefore, Officer Vappie was returned to his previous assignment on the mayor’s executive protection team. Officer Vappie’s return to his former duties is consistent with what occurs with any officer whose disciplinary action has concluded with minor departmental infractions. NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork

The Public Investigation Bureau looked into whether Vappie violated NOPD policy during his time spent with the Mayor and the time he spent working for the HANO board all while billing the city for police work.

The PIB reportedly found no major violations and on Thursday Mayor Cantrell released a statement.

“The New Orleans Police Department’s (NOPD) practice is to return officers to their original duties once appropriate disciplinary action has been administered,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

As of now, the NOPD is drafting an Executive Protection Policy to establish clear expectations for the security team in the future.

Related Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.