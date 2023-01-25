FILE PHOTO: A New Orleans Police Department patrol unit is seen behind a strip of crime tape.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that left one dead and one wounded Wednesday.

The first shooting happened in the Lower Ninth Ward at about 4:02 p.m. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Marais Street where a man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died from their injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Minutes later officers responded to the Treme area in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street at about 4:06 p.m. Officers say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin. The man’ scondition is not known as EMS is in route to the scene.

The conditions of either victim has not been released.

