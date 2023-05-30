Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Pontchartrain Park area Tuesday afternoon, sent a woman to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 5:12 p.m., the NOPD responded to the 4800 of Odin Street after receiving a call of shots fired in the area. Police report a woman, possibly in her 50s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the woman was reportedly sitting under her carport when a vehicle pulled, fired shots at her, and drove off. The woman’s condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the processor gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

