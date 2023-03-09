Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A woman is searching for her dog after it was stolen from in front of her residence in a Holly Grove neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The owner told officers, just after 12:20 p.m. on Sunday (Mar. 5), she let the dog, NOLA, outside in the 9200 block of Palmetto Street but when NOLA did not return, she checked the video surveillance.

A doorbell camera captured an unknown person with the dog in their arms , going upstairs and into a nearby apartment. The dog is described as a white Shih Tzu.

There is no exact description of the individual in the video but they were seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the dog is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

