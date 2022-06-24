NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, the incident happened in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street around 7:30 a.m.

NOPD reported that a woman was shot and subsequently carjacked.

According to reports, EMS transported the woman to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.