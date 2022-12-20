Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted in the Algiers area wanted for assaulting a person at their home Wednesday.

According to the NOPD, at about 7:30 p.m., 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up to the victim’s home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive, with guns reportedly threatening to kill the victim.

Officers said the women then left the property. Investigations revealed Raines was the person responsible and the NOPD issued an arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raines, the identity of the second subject or additional information about this incident is asked to contact please any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6045 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1 (877) 903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.