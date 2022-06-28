According to NOPD, a male suspect was shot in the 1000 block of North Dupre Street around 1:30 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 28, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an aggravated battery in Bayou St. John.

According to NOPD, a male suspect was shot in the 1000 block of North Dupre Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police reports show that the victim’s vehicle, which was a black Toyota Highlander was also stolen at the location.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries according to reports.

There is no additional information on the incident at this time.