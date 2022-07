NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Mid-City early Sunday morning.

Police reports say that an aggravated battery happened in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Reports show that when police arrived at the scene, they found a male with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police are looking into the motive of the incident. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.