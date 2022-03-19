NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatality in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street overnight.

According to a follow-up report, Sixth District officers began a homicide investigation at 2:45 a.m. at the Central City location on Saturday after finding an unresponsive female victim lying on the sidewalk.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Nearly two hours earlier, the NOPD reported an unrelated shooting in the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street at about 1:03 a.m. A male victim was hospitalized for treatment to a gunshot wound.

There are no additional details available on either incident at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.