NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the two women accused of illegally firing a gun on the interstate on Sunday (Oct.16).

Investigators are looking for 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles in relation to a shooting on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Street Exit. The NOPD says a video on social media shows the two women firing multiple rounds out the window of a moving vehicle.

Photo credit: New Orleans Police Department

Through investigations, Fazande and Settles were identified as the subjects responsible and the NOPD says they are considered armed and dangerous.

“This reckless act placed motorists traveling on the interstate and the community in imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed,” said the New Orleans Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

