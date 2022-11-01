Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects in an Algiers vehicle burglary Sunday (Oct. 30).

According to the NOPD, a security camera captured two individuals in the 800 block of Odeon Avenue. One person, wearing dark-colored pants, was seen rummaging through a vehicle while the other person, wearing light-colored shorts, stood as a lookout.

Officers say the alleged suspects left on foot. They are currently wanted on a charge of simple burglary of a vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, please notify any Fourth District Detective by calling (504) 658-6045. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.