NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A toddler has died as a result of a dog bite, according to the New Orleans Police Department. On Monday evening, the NOPD began investigating what they are calling an “unclassified death” near Gentilly Woods.

The NOPD says that police responded to the 5500 block of Seminary Place, after receiving a call of a 13-month-old boy who was bit by a dog. The initial call came in around 6:45 p.m. according to police.

Reports show that the toddler was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The extent of the attack is currently unknown. The cause of death remains undetermined at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.