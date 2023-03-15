NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department will hold a press conference to update the public on the details surrounding the deadly shooting that claimed the life of Rapper Charlie Whop.

The shooting happened on Wednesday (March 8) at the corner of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue. Officers in the area say a citizen flagged them down to alert the of the shooting.

Responding officers found the man’s body laying on the neutral ground and says he suffered several gunshot wounds. Friends and associates of the artist the victim’s identity, 49-year-old bounce artist Charles Davalie, also known as Charlie Whop.

NOPD Homicide Capt. Kevin Burns will provide the update for the ongoing homicide investigation.

The press conference can be viewed at wgno.com.

