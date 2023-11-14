NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission has granted the New Orleans Police Department the funds needed to enforce high-visibility traffic safety activities in the coming year.
Officials say a grant totaling $203,000 is said to be one of multiple offered to local law enforcement agencies to improve visibility and reduce both injury-causing and fatal crashes on Louisiana roads.
“With these funds, our department will be able to implement important traffic enforcement programs in our community. These programs greatly benefit our mission of public safety for the citizens of and visitors to New Orleans,” said NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.
The funds have been allotted to the creation of traffic enforcement programs in 2024 such as:
- DWI checkpoints
- Speeding enforcement
- Seat belt enforcement
- Bicycle enforcement
- Underage drinking enforcement
According to officials, the enforcement of new the programs will allow NOPD officers to target specific traffic safety priority areas such as:
- Impaired driving
- Distracted driving
- Police traffic services
- Speed and aggressive driving
- Occupant protection
- Child passenger safety
- Pedestrian and bicycle safety
- Motorcycle safety
- Traffic records
- Community traffic safety
“The NOPD greatly appreciates the LHSC for awarding our department this grant funding,” said Kirkpatrick.
