NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission has granted the New Orleans Police Department the funds needed to enforce high-visibility traffic safety activities in the coming year.

Officials say a grant totaling $203,000 is said to be one of multiple offered to local law enforcement agencies to improve visibility and reduce both injury-causing and fatal crashes on Louisiana roads.

“With these funds, our department will be able to implement important traffic enforcement programs in our community. These programs greatly benefit our mission of public safety for the citizens of and visitors to New Orleans,” said NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

The funds have been allotted to the creation of traffic enforcement programs in 2024 such as:

DWI checkpoints

Speeding enforcement

Seat belt enforcement

Bicycle enforcement

Underage drinking enforcement

According to officials, the enforcement of new the programs will allow NOPD officers to target specific traffic safety priority areas such as:

Impaired driving

Distracted driving

Police traffic services

Speed and aggressive driving

Occupant protection

Child passenger safety

Pedestrian and bicycle safety

Motorcycle safety

Traffic records

Community traffic safety

“The NOPD greatly appreciates the LHSC for awarding our department this grant funding,” said Kirkpatrick.

