NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy Halloween! The New Orleans Police Department is inviting the community to celebrate the holiday with officers as they attend events around the city.

Police districts are partnering with other neighborhood organizations to host parties and Trunk or Treats for those in the area.

District 1

NOPD officers and the Faubourg St. John Neighborhood will host an event on Bayou St. John from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

District 2

Officers will hand out candy to children who visit the station at 3401 Broadway St. There will also be officers in the neighborhoods handing out candy.

District 3

Officers will hand out candy at the station at 4650 Paris Ave. and will be present at several neighborhood events.

District 4

Officers are partnering with PCAB officers to dress up and hand out candy and food donated by officers COPS 4 Organization, Walgreens and neighborhood associations at 2405 Sanctuary Dr.

District 5

Officers will be at 3900 North Claiborne Ave. driving around and handing out candy.

District 6

Officers will be at the corner of South Rampart Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard handing out candy at the station.

District 7

Officers will host Trunk or Treat at the station at 10101 Dwyer Rd. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

District 8

Officers will be at the station at 334 Royal St. handing out candy to visiting children.

The NOPD also suggests the following tips to keep kids safe this:

If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks

A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds

If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you

Agree on a specific time children should return home

Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

Police are also advising drivers to take precautions when driving through the crowds of trick-or-treaters:

Watch for children walking on roadways, neutral grounds and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop and wait for them to pass.

Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

