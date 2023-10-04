NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, the New Orleans Police Department will begin a two-day job fair in an effort to improve low staffing numbers.

The department is looking to hire both uniformed officers and civilians.

Anyone looking to join the NOPD can apply and test on-site. The department is planning to hold a fall recruitment academy in November.

New NOPD officers are eligible for $20,000 in hiring, retention and education incentives as well as 5% pay raises in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, NOPD will offer a student loan forgiveness program.

Interim NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick says adding officers to the force is one of her top priorities, as it is critical to NOPD’s mission.

“So far, I have been extremely impressed by the dedicated men and women of this department and I am determined to provide them the support they need and deserve.”

The fair is set to happen on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baptist Theological Seminary Luter Student Center at 3939 Gentilly Blvd.

Along with the NOPD, the New Orleans Fire Department is also accepting applications.

For more information on joining the NOPD, visit the JoinNOPD website.

