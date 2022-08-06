NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— An investigation into a shooting that left a juvenile wounded began in New Orleans East Saturday afternoon. The New Orleans Police Department says they responded to the scene just after 4:30.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road after a call of shots fired in the area came in. Upon arrival, a male juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known, according to officers. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is currently searching for evidence and information in an effort to find a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.