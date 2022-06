NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 14, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an armed robbery in Holly Grove.

According to NOPD, a 31-year-old man was loading materials onto his vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Hollygrove St. when an armed suspect grabbed the victim’s phone from his hand.

Police reported that the victim fled the scene. When the victim returned, he found his work truck and attached trailer missing.

There is no additional information at the time.