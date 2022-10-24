The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Central City Sunday (Oct. 23) night.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Central City Sunday (Oct. 23) night.

Just before midnight, the NOPD sent out an early report of the incident, indicating that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg at the intersection of Philip and Willow streets.

Information later released in the department’s Major Offense Log released on Monday morning revealed that shortly after 11 p.m., the victim, identified as a 41-year-old man, was at the intersection when a male suspect began firing multiple shots. The moments leading up to the shooting were unclear.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. Details on his condition have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the department’s 8th District office at (504) 658-6080. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.