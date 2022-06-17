NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police have charged a man with murder after the person he’s accused of assaulting with a pipe in the French Quarter died this week.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that 31-year-old Kyle Luptak was arrested in connection to the attack that occurred on Tuesday, June 14.

Detectives say a statement from the victim, who was later identified as 62-year-old Brett Burger, told police after the attack but prior to his death that he was struck by an unknown man with an object believed to be a pipe.

Police say the suspect, who detectives determined to be Luptak, was found near the crime scene and matched Burger’s description of the perpetrator.

Luptak was then booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of aggravated battery, however, he was later charged with second-degree murder after Burger died at an area hospital following the attack.

Police continue to investigate the death of Brett Burger. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Barrett Morton at (504)658-5300.