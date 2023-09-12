NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Anne Kirkpatrick, a former chief of police in Oakland, California and Spokane, Washington, is now in line to become the next superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

City Council approval is needed before she can officially hold the position.

In the meantime, Kirkpatrick wants to ensure New Orleans residents she’s the right person for the job.

“I do know and understand leadership,” Kirkpatrick said. “Leadership has to do with character traits. Are you a visionary? Can you see where you want to go? Do you have a plan to get there? Can you make a decision? Do you support your people?”

If approved, Kirkpatrick will be tasked with a variety of jobs, including getting more officers on the police force. It’s an issue she says is at the top of her list.

“I do plan to address, as a high priority, getting them help as soon as possible,” says Kirkpatrick. “Under my leadership, we will only hire the best of the best. You don’t lower standards, you raise standards, and when you raise standards, you will have people in line to come in that door.”

Shaun Ferguson retired from the position last year. New Orleans native and longtime NOPD officer Michelle Woodfork has served as the interim since his departure.

One of the biggest concerns residents seem to have, is how Kirkpatrick plans to address the high rate of gun violence in the area.

“New Orleans has a strategy, and the current strategy you have now incorporates a great deal of the ‘Operations Ceasefire’ approach, you have violence interrupters, you have ‘Cure Violence’ in New Orleans. There are a lot already here in New Orleans that we’re just going to come together and collectively go, this would be the best one for New Orleans,” said Kirkpatrick.

During the interview, WGNO asked Kirkpatrick about her stance on the use of facial recognition technology in criminal investigations.

“When we don’t have the manpower, the people power, technology can leverage. I am always open to looking at any and all technology,” she said.

If the council decides to sign off on the mayor’s recommendation, Kirkpatrick will become the first permanent female NOPD superintendent.

“I actually embrace it, it should not and will not be a problem, I hope it’s just a complement to our community,” said Kirkpatrick.

It is unclear when the council will hold their confirmation hearing.

