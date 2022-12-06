NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson officially announced his retirement. Ferguson was sworn in as chief in January 2019.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell made the announcement Tuesday saying the city will soon bid farewell to a great leader, partner and friend.

“After 24 years of dedicated public service to the City of New Orleans, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will retire at the end of this year. He gave this city his very best – the safety and well-being of each and every resident and visitor was always his top priority,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.

Ferguson joined the NOPD in 1998, serving he Commander of the Educational and Training Division overseeing the police academy. He previously commanded NOPD’s Fourth District from 2014 to 2016 before serving as the Commander of the Second District from 2016 to 2018.

Ferguson belongs to several organizations including the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

“As Superintendent, Chief Ferguson helped shape the NOPD into a strong, trustworthy, professional, and efficient department, capable of repairing the broken rapport between the NOPD and our citizens and business owners. His tenure as Chief saw the national rise in crime due to the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but under his diligent leadership, the NOPD persevered,” Mayor Cantrell said.

Cantrell stated over the last year, the city witnessed a reduction in crimes such as aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, business and residential burglaries and non-fatal shootings and are seeing a great number of guns being taken off the streets.

Nearly 2,500 illegal guns have been seized just this year.

“His community-focused approach has helped mend the relationships between our officers and our residents. We can see that Chief Ferguson’s strong commitment, willingness to consult with other public safety experts, and his well-trained police force are making a difference in this city today,” Mayor Cantrell said.

“I would like to extend the most heartfelt thank you to Chief Ferguson for your nearly 25 years of service, selflessness, and sacrifice, especially in accepting my appointment of you as Chief in January 2019. I am grateful for the opportunity we had to work so closely together to improve our city’s public safety through a collaborative, holistic approach and through working in tandem with other City departments.” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

