Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help to assist in the search to apprehend two men wanted for an Uptown burglary incident.

On Monday (May 22), the NOPD reports two men allegedly burglarized a home in the 7000 block of Willow Street. Investigation revealed after the incident, the victim told officers that unauthorized charges were made with their stolen credit cards at three Metro-area businesses including a Jefferson Parish Walmart.

Store surveillance cameras captured the alleged subjects walking around the store with items in a basket. The footage also captured the subjects driving off in a black Nissan Rogue with no license plate.

The subjects are described as two black males, one was last seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants, black tennis shoes, a yellow baseball hat, and facial hair. The other wore a black shirt, black jeans, and black tennis shoes, with his hair in black and blond dreadlocks.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

