NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department was staged at an active crime scene in the Ninth Ward area on Tuesday for what witnesses say were multiple shots fired and at least one person injured.

According to those on-scene, what started as a celebration of life for a family member ended with dozens of shots ringing out near the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and North Prieur Street.

Witnesses say a woman was shot, however details on the victim’s age and medical condition were unclear in the early reports of the incident.

Witnesses tell me there was a shooting here at Almonaster & Prieur, we’ll have more at 5 on @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/38vW0Uv8Tf — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) June 28, 2022

WGNO reached out to NOPD for information regarding the shooting, but police have not released any official information as of 5 p.m.

NOPD continues to work the scene which has now spanned several blocks.

This is a developing story with more updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO News App on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO Daily Newsletter!