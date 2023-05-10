NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Gentilly area left a man wounded and hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers received a call at about noon of shots fired in the 2000 block of Caton St. and that a 34-year-old man had reportedly been wounded during the gunfire. Upon arrival, they learned the victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

His condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

