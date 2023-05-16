NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings in the Seventh Ward and St. Claude area that happened minutes apart with both victims dead Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened in the Seventh Ward. According to the NOPD, just after 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a Mcdonald’s in the 1900 block of North Broad Street, where they say an unresponsive man was found on the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide investigation on St. Claude

Minutes later, officers were called to the St. Claude neighborhood responding to shots fired in the area. NOPD arrived to the 3100 block of Saint Claude Avenue just before 8:50 p.m. to find a victim on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

